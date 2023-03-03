TOP 10 TV News Today: TMKOC actor Dilip Joshi gets threat, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai big twist and more

From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Dilip Joshi to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Urfi Javed and more celebs have made headlines today.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 03, 2023

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Fans are hailing Ayesha Singh aka Sai Joshi for her amazing acting chops in the upcoming episode wherein she has an emotional breakdown.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

As per the latest buzz, Abhimanyu will have an inkling about Abhir’s parentage. Abhir will fall ill and Akshara-Abhinav will bring him to Birla hospital. In other news, Abhimanyu was compared with Wahaj Ali’s Murtasim from the Pakistani show Tere Bin.

Urfi Javed stuns

Urfi Javed is always a stunner when it comes to making fashionable appearances. She was spotted at Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Show.

Dilip Joshi’s house under threat?

As per a report in Etimes, a man called from Nagpur claiming that there are 25 armed men outside the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor’s residence at Shivaji Park. It is being investigated.

Sushmita gets love

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa penned a heartfelt note for Sushmita Shen after she revealed that she had a heart attack a couple of days ago and had undergone an angioplasty.

Sumbul’s housewarming party

Sumbul Touqeer Khan bought a new house and moved in recently. A lot of TV celebs attended the housewarming party except Fahmaan Khan and Rupali Ganguly. Fahmaan revealed he was shooting. Rupali apologized that she couldn’t attend.

Swini Khara gets engaged

Former child actor Swini Khara got engaged to Urvish Desai in a close-knit ceremony on 24th February. It is an arranged match.

New car

Isha Malviya of Udaariyaan fame has bought a new car. She shared the pics of her new XUV 700 on her gram. Congrats, Isha!

Rajiv hails Priyanka

Rajiv Adatia met Priyanka Chahar Choudhary recently. He praised her for the torture task. Priyanka has an injury mark on the bridge of her nose.

Sriti refuses KB?

If reports are anything to go by, Sriti Jha was offered to reprise her role of Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya. But the actress refused. She played the main lead before the leap.

