TOP 10 viral TV News of the day
Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 10, 2023
Ulka Gupta reveals that she refused Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 because of date issues but will like to take it up in future.
Krushna Abhishek says that all fights and things said in anger between him and Govinda and fam are out of love.
Shiv Thakare feels blessed about his journey video in Aai Shappath. The Bigg Boss 16 fame loved how he was represented in the song.
Shehnaaz Gill is all set to feature Brahmakumari Shivani in her upcoming episode of Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. The actress has called it one of her best episodes.
Rhea Chakraborty has turned into a gang leader as she marks her return to TV with Roadies.
Urfi Javed is disappointed with Ranbir Kapoor's comment on her fashion as bad taste. The actress sarcastically questioned his 'aukat' and said 'bhaad mein jaaye Ranbir'. She clarified not meaning it in malicious way.
Rupali Ganguly's fan adopts elephants (in Kenya) on her birthday. The actress says that she has a soul of an elephant and is going to get in touch with her fan in Canada.
Archana Gautam minces no words as she yet again calls out MC Stan accusing him of using Abdu Rozik's friendship to gain followers and playing a sympathy card.
Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy are looking forward to holding their little one. Pankhuri and Gautam are excited and not nervous at all. The actress revealed due to PCOD, she thought it was just another delay in her monthly cycle.
Shraddha Arya has been shooting despite her leg injury. The Kundali Bhagya actress says that she is committed but also known how to draw boundaries between work life and health.
