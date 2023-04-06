TOP 10 viral TV news of the day
Shivani Pawaskar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 06, 2023
Rupali Ganguly expresses thanks to fans in Pakistan for visiting the orphanage on her birthday. Anupamaa star thanked fans for their donations and charity.
Ulka Gupta reveals she refused fairness cream endorsement deal TWICE. The actress reveals having a rough childhood because of the unnecessary beauty standards.
Vivian D'Sena was locked for Seema and Sudhir Sharma's next in which he was supposed to play a night in shining armour character yet again. However, he has been replaced by Rajveer Singh.
Mohit Malhotra is all set to spice up the drama in Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti starrer Bhagya Lakshmi. The actor is yet to begin shooting, reports ETimes.
As per reports, Shafaqq Naaz is all set to get engaged to a Muscat-based businessman by the end of the month. Shafaqq was last seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.
Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy are expecting their first child together. The duo took to their social media handle and made the cutest-ever announcement.
Anupamaa has topped the TRP chart. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and YRKKH have maintained the 2nd and 3rd spots.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans are quite unhappy with Akshara celebrating Gangaur with Abhinav and not Abhimanyu.
Bhaktyar Irani is going to join the cast of Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh starrer Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. He will play Vyom on the show.
Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna was rumoured to be leaving the show. However, that is not true. Gaurav is not going anywhere, reports TellyChakkar.
