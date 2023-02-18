Top 10 TV Newsmakers: Archana Gautam on Lock Upp 2, Anupamaa fans get upset and more

From Bigg Boss 16's Archana Gautam to Anupamaa star Gaurav Khanna - Here's looking at top TV stars who hit headlines.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2023

Archana Gautam

Archana Gautam revealed to BL that she is not going to be a part of Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp 2.

Rita Maa

Sidharth Shukla's mom Rita Maa trended on social media as a video of her went viral.

Shah Rukh Khan with Smriti Irani

A picture of Shah Rukh Khan, Mouni Roy and others went viral from Smriti Irani's daughter's reception.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Ankit Gupta

As per TellyChakkar, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Ankit Gupta are going to collaborate for a project.

Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra and many more TV stars wished everyone Happy Mahashivratri through social media.

Gaurav Khanna

Anupamaa fans got all upset and emotional over a crying scene of Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj.

Rakhi Sawant

To Instant Bollywood, Rakhi Sawant said that she suffered a miscarriage after Bigg Boss Marathi.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin twist: Sai is soon going to enter Chavan house.

Shahnawaz Pradhan

TV actor Shahnawaz Pradhan passed away after reportedly suffering a heart attack.

Nitish Bhulani

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nitish Bhulani said that he will Tapu in his own style, to TOI when asked about comparisons.

