Top 10 TV Newsmakers: Archana Gautam on Lock Upp 2, Anupamaa fans get upset and more

From Bigg Boss 16's Archana Gautam to Anupamaa star Gaurav Khanna - Here's looking at top TV stars who hit headlines.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2023
Archana Gautam revealed to BL that she is not going to be a part of Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sidharth Shukla's mom Rita Maa trended on social media as a video of her went viral.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A picture of Shah Rukh Khan, Mouni Roy and others went viral from Smriti Irani's daughter's reception.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per TellyChakkar, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Ankit Gupta are going to collaborate for a project.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Kundrra and many more TV stars wished everyone Happy Mahashivratri through social media.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupamaa fans got all upset and emotional over a crying scene of Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
To Instant Bollywood, Rakhi Sawant said that she suffered a miscarriage after Bigg Boss Marathi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin twist: Sai is soon going to enter Chavan house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
TV actor Shahnawaz Pradhan passed away after reportedly suffering a heart attack.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nitish Bhulani said that he will Tapu in his own style, to TOI when asked about comparisons.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!