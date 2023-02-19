Top 10 TV Newsmakers: Bigg Boss 16 mandali reunites without MC Stan, Anupamaa SHOCKING twist and more

From Bigg Boss 16 mandali members like Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to TV show Anupamaa - Here are all the top headlines.

Nikita Thakkar

Bigg Boss 16 mandali reunites

Abdu Rozik held party for Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer and others. MC Stan was missing.

Anupamaa twist

In Anupamaa, we now see Anuj Kapadia siding with Maya over Anu.

Priyankit collab

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary seemingly confirmed that she will be collaborating with Ankit Gupta soon.

Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani's latest selfie leaves fans surprised over her transformation.

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed set the temperature soaring as she shared a video in bikini.

Dalljiet Kaur

To TOI, Dalljiet Kaur said that she went on many dates but chickened out as she was scared before she met Nikhil Patel.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin twist

In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will soon see an altercation between Sai and Pakhi over Vinu. Bhavani will support Sai.

Pranali Rathod

Pranali Rathod's fans are upset with the mundane clothing that makers are giving her to wear in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan's 'Happy Sunday' selfie came as a treat to her fans.

MC Stan

To TellyChakkar, MC Stan said that Archana Gautam had cold for 4 months in BB 16 house and that's why he used to call her 'shemdi'.

