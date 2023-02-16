TOP 10 TV Newsmakers: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh turns Diva, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary praises MC Stan

From Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and more, here's a look at the TOP 10 newsmakers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 16, 2023

Heartthrob Gaurav Khanna

Anuj Kapadia is one of the most charming characters. Gaurav Khanna is winning hearts as Anuj in Anupamaa and how!

Priyanka praises Stan

Recently, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was spotted in the city. She was asked to comment on MC Stan. The actress called him an amazing human being.

Will Sumbul work with Shalin?

When asked if she will work with Shalin Bhanot after the Bigg Boss 16 fiasco, Sumbul said yes without hesitation, adding that it's work and money.

HACKED

Narayani Shashtri revealed that her Instagram account was hacked recently and that people shared stupid things and deleted her work too. However, things are now back to normal.

Ayesha Singh stuns

At Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's bash, Ayesha Singh stunned in a glam avatar while on the show, she won hearts as Sai.

Neil Bhatt reveals how he signed GHKPM

Neil revealed that he was skeptical whether the show will go on-air as he signed the contract two days before the lockdown was announced. They renewed contracts in July.

Lock Upp 2

If reports are anything to go by, Big gBoss 16 fame Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma have been approached for the second season of Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality TV show.

Happy Anniversary

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee completed 12 years of togetherness and celebrated the same with a kiss and cake!

Clarification

Recently, Sonal Jha opened up on how her statement about regressive content with an example of Ekta Kapoor was misinterpreted. She clarified that she was not slamming anyone.

It's official

Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre have been dating each other. The actress took her own sweet time to make it official because they both wanted to be sure about each other and sought permission from their families.

