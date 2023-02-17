TOP 10 TV Newsmakers: Karan Kundrra ready to marry Tejasswi Prakash, Shalin Bhanot reacts to Dalljiet Kaur’s wedding and more

Karan Kundrra, Shalin Bhanot, Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more have grabbed headlines today. Meet the TV Newsmakers... 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 17, 2023

Fan moment

Shraddha Arya had a fangirl moment as she met Mohanlal on a flight.

Shalin on Dalljiet's engagement 

Shalin Bhanot is happy for Dalljiet Kaur as she is moving on in her life with Nikhil. The actor wishes her the best.

Adil Khan's custody 

Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Khan Durrani will remain in police custody till 20th February. She has filed a case of fraud, domestic violence and infidelity.  

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 

As Abhimanyu is all set to marry Aarohi, fans have expressed their displeasure over the ongoing track. 

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer TV shows fans are upset with the regressive content on the show.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ayesha Singh aka Sai and Neil Bhatt aka Virat had a lovey-dovey scene which fans slammed online. The makers have ruined SaiRat for them.

Tunisha Sharma suicide case 

Waliv Police has reportedly submitted a 500 plus pages chargesheet against Sheezan Khan for abetment to suicide in court. 

Sumbul to do stunts 

As per Tellychakkar, Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. However, there is no confirmation of the same.

Dating rumours 

Sumedh Mudgalkar was recently asked if he is dating his RadhaKrishn costar Mallika Singh, the actor denied saying that they are good friends. 

Shaadi on cards?

Karan Kundrra recently opened up on his wedding plans with Tejasswi Prakash. The actor is ready to marry the Naagin 6 beauty in March. 

BONUS: Good Samaritan 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Jay Soni opened up about blood donation. He says it feels nice to give it back to the community in some way. He urges people to donate blood twice a year. 

