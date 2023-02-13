TOP 10 TV Newsmakers: MC Stan wins Bigg Boss 16, Nia Sharma trolled and more

TOP TV Newsmakers of the day: From MC Stan lifting the trophy of Bigg Boss 16 to Nia Sharma getting trolled and more, here's who and what made the news.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 12, 2023
MC Stan lifts the trophy for Bigg Boss 16.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Udaariyaan beauty becomes the second runner-up.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Bijlani will be seen in the pilot episode of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nia Sharma shared a pole dance video online however, netizens turned nasty and passed comments on her legs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A report in ETimes states that Adil has been accused of rape by an Iranian woman and an FIR is filed in Mysore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The next guest on Shehnaaz Gill's chat show is Youtuber and actor Bhuvan Bam.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abdu Rozik has confirmed that he will participate in Big Brother UK.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shreya Ghoshal will sing for Indian Idol 13 contestant Senjuti Das.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nora Fatehi will grace The Kapil Sharma show. They shot a video on Alone.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
