TOP 10 TV Newsmakers: MC Stan wins Bigg Boss 16, Nia Sharma trolled and more

Shivani Pawaskar

Feb 12, 2023

Winner Winner Chicken Dinner

MC Stan lifts the trophy for Bigg Boss 16.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary 

Udaariyaan beauty becomes the second runner-up.

Arjun turns bhediya 

Arjun Bijlani will be seen in the pilot episode of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

Nia Sharma gets trolled 

Nia Sharma shared a pole dance video online however, netizens turned nasty and passed comments on her legs. 

Rakhi-Adil 

A report in ETimes states that Adil has been accused of rape by an Iranian woman and an FIR is filed in Mysore. 

Shehnaaz-Bhuvan 

The next guest on Shehnaaz Gill's chat show is Youtuber and actor Bhuvan Bam.

Big News

Abdu Rozik has confirmed that he will participate in Big Brother UK. 

Girl crush 

Shreya Ghoshal will sing for Indian Idol 13 contestant Senjuti Das.

Nora X Kapil 

Nora Fatehi will grace The Kapil Sharma show. They shot a video on Alone.

