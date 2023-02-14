Top 10 TV Newsmakers: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on Dunki, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma V-Day and more

Top 10 TV Newsmakers: From Bigg Boss 16 stars to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2023

PCC on Dunki

To Telly Chakkar, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary confirmed that Salman Khan recommended her name for Dunki and she will be meeting SRK for the same.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's V-day plans

GHKKPM's Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are busy shooting even on Valentine's Day.

Anupamaa twist

In TV show Anupamaa, Vanraj will finally realise her worth as Toshu will suffer.

Archana-Fahmaan dance

At Farah Khan's party, Archana Gautam and Fahmaan Khan danced on Besharam Rang.

MC Stan on his win

MC Stan says that he is not bothered with 'undeserving winner' tag.

TejRan's V-day message

On V-day, KK penned a sweet shayari for ladylove Tejasswi Prakash.

Tina Datta

As per Telly Chakkar, Tina may make a comeback on TV with Mere Apne.

Urfi Javed

On V-day, Uorfi Javed set temperature soaring in a red lingerie set.

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal

New TV show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal received a mixed reaction from the audience.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan's latest pictures from Maldives are as stunning as they can get.

