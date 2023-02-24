Top 10 TV Newsmakers: Sajid Khan-Soundarya Sharma dating rumours, Mohsin Khan in Anupamaa and more

Bigg Boss 16's Sajid Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Mohsin Khan, Umar Riaz and more TV stars made it to the headlines today.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2023

Sajid Khan and Soundarya Sharma

Sajid Khan and Soundarya Sharma rubbished all dating rumours.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mohsin Khan

As per TellyChakkar, Mohsin Khan may not enter Anupamaa.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed recently turned Anamika Khanna muse as she posed for Dirty Magazine.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Umar Riaz

Rumours suggest that Umar Riaz has been confirmed for Lock Upp 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh

Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh's latest reunion in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has left Sairat fans happy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupamaa

Surprisingly, Rupali Ganguly's TV show Anupamaa took second spot on TRP list. Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale topped the chart.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash recently said that bond with Pratik Sehajpal is nice and called him professional.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vineeta Singh

In a long note, Shark Tank India judge Vineeta Singh said that she suffered a panic attack during trithalon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant recently got trolled as she visited husband Adil's home in Mysore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni

TV couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have flown off to Switzerland for a holiday.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Top 10 Bollywood celebs who REJECTED big films

 

 Find Out More