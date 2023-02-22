Top 10 TV Newsmakers: Sumbul Touqeer on Priyanka Chahar Choudhary bagging Naagin 7; Karan Kundrra's replacement in Lock Upp 2 and more

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2023

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Bigg Boss 16's Sumbul says its 'good' for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary if she bags Naagin 7.

Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra is NOT getting replaced as Jailor in Lock Upp 2 by Rubina Dilaik, as reported by Zoom.

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed shares her worst Uber experience and says driver vanished with her luggage and came back drunk.

Gurmeet Choudhary

Gurmeet Choudhary visisted Siddhivinayak temple with family on his birthday.

Anupamaa

MaAn fans are considering Maya's entry as positive as now Anupamaa realises Anuj Kapadia's worth.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see sparks flying again between Sai and Virat.

Sachin Shroff

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chahsmah star Sachin Shroff is all set to tie the knot again at the age of 50.

Paras Kalnawat

Paras Kalnawat is being considered to be the lead in Kundali Bhagya post leap.

Soundarya Sharma

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Soundarya Sharma revealed to Etimes that she does not want to do Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant got trolled online for offering Namaz as Fatima.

