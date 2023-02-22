Top 10 TV Newsmakers: Sumbul Touqeer on Priyanka Chahar Choudhary bagging Naagin 7; Karan Kundrra's replacement in Lock Upp 2 and more

Top 10 TV Newsmakers: Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Karan Kundrra and more made it to the headlines today. Know why.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2023
Bigg Boss 16's Sumbul says its 'good' for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary if she bags Naagin 7.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Kundrra is NOT getting replaced as Jailor in Lock Upp 2 by Rubina Dilaik, as reported by Zoom.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi Javed shares her worst Uber experience and says driver vanished with her luggage and came back drunk.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gurmeet Choudhary visisted Siddhivinayak temple with family on his birthday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
MaAn fans are considering Maya's entry as positive as now Anupamaa realises Anuj Kapadia's worth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see sparks flying again between Sai and Virat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chahsmah star Sachin Shroff is all set to tie the knot again at the age of 50.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Paras Kalnawat is being considered to be the lead in Kundali Bhagya post leap.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss 16 contestant Soundarya Sharma revealed to Etimes that she does not want to do Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakhi Sawant got trolled online for offering Namaz as Fatima.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!