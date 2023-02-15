Top 10 TV Newsmakers: Tejasswi Prakash's love bite, Ankit Gupta's dig at MC Stan's Bigg Boss 16 win and more

From Tejasswi Prakash, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta to Sidharth Shukla - Here's a look at TV newsmakers of the day so far.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 15, 2023

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash's alleged love bite on neck did not go unnoticed by fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sidharth Shukla

Late Sidharth Shukla's fans remembered him as its been 3 years since his BB 13 win.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupamaa twist

In Anupamaa, Baa will ask her to come to Shah house and Maya will take advantage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ankit Gupta

Ankit Gupta took a dig at MC Stan's Bigg Boss 16 win and said that he did nothing in the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dilip Joshi

Dilip Joshi says 'funny part is missing' since Daya ben left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan Kundrra

To Indianexpress.com, Karan Kundrra said that he is 'secure' being in a two-hero show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar

Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar have been approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as per TellyChakkar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant's mother's last wish was that son Rakesh gets to work with Salman Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

MC Stan

MC Stan beaten Virat Kohli as his post received more likes than that of the cricketer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Pakhi threatening to kill herself as Virat talks about Sai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Top 10 super hit South Indian actresses

 

 Find Out More