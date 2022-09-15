Have a look at TV personalities with the highest ratings this weekSource: Bollywood
Naagin 6 fame Tejasswi Prakash has made it to the top of the FMN rating listSource: Bollywood
Rubina is gaining attention from Khatron Ke Khiladi as well as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10Source: Bollywood
Jannat has been quite in the lime light this week. She has been making news for being in Khatron Ke KhiladiSource: Bollywood
TV’s Preeta aka Shraddha Arya has a lot of cameras to cover her on and off screenSource: Bollywood
Faisal Sheikh aka Mr Faisu has been doing quite well in Khatron Ke Khiladi as well as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and is a news maker this weekSource: Bollywood
Dr. Abhimanyu’s character is loved by the audience. Harshad is voted to be at the 6th position in the listSource: Bollywood
Pranali is winning hearts of the viewers by being her bubbly self in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata HaiSource: Bollywood
How can anyone forget Anupamaa. Rupali Ganguly makes it to the list of highest ratingsSource: Bollywood
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Ayesha Singh is loved by her fans and she has made it to the top 10 listSource: Bollywood
Kanika Mann is winning hearts of her fans by performing stunts amazingly in Khatron Ke KhiladiSource: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!