Top 10 TV shows apart from Anupamaa, YRKKH that deserve more love and attention

We all love Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, there are a lot of shows that deserve all your love.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 08, 2023

Anupamaa rules hearts!

Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa is the most loved show on TV. It has a massive fan following and is ruling the TRP charts.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's fan following

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is running since 15 years and the love for the show has never decreased. However, apart from these, there are a lot of shows that deserve your love.

Kavya: Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon

Kavya: Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon began recently and the new jodi Kavya, Adhiraj are already the talk of the town.

Katha Ankahee

Katha Ankahee is the story of a single mother who needs money for her baby's treatment and hence has to spend some time with Viaan.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si began recently and is doing great. Vandana and Kunal make for an adorable pair.

Junooniyatt

Junooniyatt is the story of three aspiring singers who cross various obstacles for their passion for music.

Teri Meri Doriyaann

Teri Meri Doriyaann has also been doing great. It is the story of Angad and Sahiba who hate each other but end up getting married.

Pushpa Impossible

Pushpa Impossible is the story of an uneducated woman who starts a business to earn for her family.

Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan

Neerja is the story of a woman working in red light area but wants to secure the future of her daughter.

Bhagya Lakshmi

Bhagya Lakshmi is doing great on TRP charts as well but it surely deserves a little more attention from the audience.

Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyaag Tandav

Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyaag Tandav depicts the story of Lord Shiva. The story has been beautifully portrayed and the show has got good number on TRP charts.

Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka

Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka is a beautiful love story of Aradhana and Reyansh. It has love, passion, anger and all other elements that make the story interesting.

