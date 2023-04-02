Top 10 TV shows inspired by Bollywood movies

Take a look at television serials that have been taken from Hindi films

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 02, 2023

Dil Se Dil Tak

This show was a copy of Salman Khan's 2001 film Chori Chori Chupke Chuke

Naagin

Ekta Kapoor’s popular daily soap Naagin is inspired by Sridevi’s Nagina

Badho Bahu

Prince Narula’s tv serial is a copy of Ayshmann Khurrana’s Dum Lagake Haisha

Naamkarann

Director Mahesh Bhatt converted his movie Zakhm into a serial drama

Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil

This 2016 television show is inspired by Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Pardes

Do Hanson Ka Joda

Anushka Sharma’s debut film with SRK inspired this television show

Sapna Babul Ka…Bidai

This show was dependent on Shahid Kapoor’s film Vivaah

Kya Hua Tera Wada

This Ekta Kapoor’s show is loosely based on Biwi No.1

Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai

This 2017 serial is adapted from the 1964 movie Woh Kaun Thi

Jana Na Dil Se Door

This TV serial is said to be a copy of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

