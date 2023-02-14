Top 10 TV shows that had hot intimate scenes between leads

There have been a few TV shows which rose to fame because of the bold scenes between lead characters. Watch out for the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2023
The intimate scenes between Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar were the hottest.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ankit Gera and Rupal Tyagi had lip locked on TV. Their kissing scene had become hit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The bold scene between Krystle Dsouza and Karan Tacker were too hot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The serial became hit because of the lead cast Sanaya Irani and Barun Sobti.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Singh Grover and Jennifer Winget's intimate scenes made them the best pair in the TV industry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kritika Kamra and Karan Kundrra had given the boldest scenes together which made them famous.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Param Singh and Harshita Gaur made the show hit with their steamy scenes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The lead actress Saanvi Talwar had to slap Karan Kundrra post the hot kissing scene but reportedly, the actor had slapped her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shweta Tiwari and Kashmera Shah' bathing scenes in bikini had raised eyebrows.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The show was based on the relationship between same-sex couples.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
