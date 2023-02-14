Top 10 TV shows that had hot intimate scenes between leads

There have been a few TV shows which rose to fame because of the bold scenes between lead characters. Watch out for the same.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2023

Bade Acche Lagte Hain

The intimate scenes between Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar were the hottest.

Sapne Suhaane Ladakpan Ke

Ankit Gera and Rupal Tyagi had lip locked on TV. Their kissing scene had become hit.

Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai

The bold scene between Krystle Dsouza and Karan Tacker were too hot.

Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon

The serial became hit because of the lead cast Sanaya Irani and Barun Sobti.

Dill Mill Gaye

Karan Singh Grover and Jennifer Winget's intimate scenes made them the best pair in the TV industry.

Kitani Mohabbat Hai

Kritika Kamra and Karan Kundrra had given the boldest scenes together which made them famous.

Sadda Haq

Param Singh and Harshita Gaur made the show hit with their steamy scenes.

Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum

The lead actress Saanvi Talwar had to slap Karan Kundrra post the hot kissing scene but reportedly, the actor had slapped her.

Iss Jungle Se Muze Bachao

Shweta Tiwari and Kashmera Shah' bathing scenes in bikini had raised eyebrows.

MTV Big F

The show was based on the relationship between same-sex couples.

