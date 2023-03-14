Top 10 TV shows that took generational leaps and changed the cast for TRPs

Generation leaps are quite common on TV. Today, we will be having a look at the TOP 10 TV shows that brought in generation leaps, changed the cast for the sake of TRPs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 14, 2023
Hina Khan and Karan Mehra were replaced by Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi were replaced by Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia made way for Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta quit. Niti Taylor, Randeep Rai, Pooja Banerjee and Leenesh Mattoo entered the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Arya-Shakti Arora (replaced by Dheeraj Dhoopar) starrer will have Sana Sayyad, Paras Kalnawat and Baseer Bob entering as the new leads.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary quit the show to make way for Twinkle Arora and Hitesh Bharadwaj.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rubina Dilaik and Vivian D'Sena starrer brought in Jigyasa Singh and Simba Nagpal as the second generation leads.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Divyanka Tripathi-Karan Patel turned parents to Aditi Bhatia-Krishna Mukherjee and Reyansh Vir Chadha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Avinesh Rekhi played leads initially. Later, while Nimrit was retained, Maahir Pandi entered as the second-gen lead.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fahmaa Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan were replaced by Karan Vohra, Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
