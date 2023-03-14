Top 10 TV shows that took generational leaps and changed the cast for TRPs

Generation leaps are quite common on TV. Today, we will be having a look at the TOP 10 TV shows that brought in generation leaps, changed the cast for the sake of TRPs. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 14, 2023

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 

Hina Khan and Karan Mehra were replaced by Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai  

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi were replaced by Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kumkum Bhagya 

Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia made way for Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta quit. Niti Taylor, Randeep Rai, Pooja Banerjee and Leenesh Mattoo entered the show. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kundali Bhagya 

Shraddha Arya-Shakti Arora (replaced by Dheeraj Dhoopar) starrer will have Sana Sayyad, Paras Kalnawat and Baseer Bob entering as the new leads. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Udaariyaan 

Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary quit the show to make way for Twinkle Arora and Hitesh Bharadwaj. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 

Rubina Dilaik and Vivian D'Sena starrer brought in Jigyasa Singh and Simba Nagpal as the second generation leads. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 

Divyanka Tripathi-Karan Patel turned parents to Aditi Bhatia-Krishna Mukherjee and Reyansh Vir Chadha. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Choti Sarrdaarni 

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Avinesh Rekhi played leads initially. Later, while Nimrit was retained, Maahir Pandi entered as the second-gen lead. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Imlie 

Fahmaa Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan were replaced by Karan Vohra, Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: As Harshad Arora is set to enter, a look at times Virat got jealous and possessive about Sai 

 

 Find Out More