Top 10 TV shows that used intimate scenes for TRP

There are many hit shows that have shown intimate scenes between the lead pair to gain TRP viewership. Take a look at the list of shows related to the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 14, 2023
Abrar and Sargun had a lot of steamy scenes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sumbul and Fahmaan's hot love cannot be forgotten.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rupali and Gaurav's dreamy intimate scene was lovable.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both seasons had a lot of intimate scenes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ankit and Rupal had shared a lip lock on TV.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The serial was a hit and the reason for the pair.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The intimate scenes of Karan Singh Grover and Shilpa Anand was sexy to watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kritika Kamra and Karan Kundrra had the hottest scenes together in the serial.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Param Singh and Harshita Gaur shared a steamy scene in the serial.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!