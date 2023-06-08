Top 10 TV shows this week as per TRP ratings; Anupamaa sees a major boost and more

Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more TV shows ruled TRP list this week.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 08, 2023

No 1

Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and others is at the top with a rating of 3.1.

No 2

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopra has clocked a rating of 2.1.

No 3

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is on the 3rd spot with a rating of 2.0

No 4

TV show Faltu is among the top five with a rating of 1.9.

No 5

Yeh Hai Chahatein is on the fifth spot with a rating of 1.8.

No 6

TV show Imlie has clashed with Yeh Hai Chahatein with a rating of 1.8.

No 7

Pandya Store has got a rating of 1.6 this week.

No 8

Despite no Daya ben, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is still in the top 10. It has got a rating of 1.6.

No 9

Radha Mohan has taken up the ninth spot with a rating of 1.5.

No 10

The last on the list is Bhagya Lakshmi with a rating of 1.5.

