Top 10 TV shows this week as per TRP ratings; Anupamaa sees a major boost and more

Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more TV shows ruled TRP list this week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 08, 2023
Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and others is at the top with a rating of 3.1.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopra has clocked a rating of 2.1.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is on the 3rd spot with a rating of 2.0Source: Bollywoodlife.com
TV show Faltu is among the top five with a rating of 1.9.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yeh Hai Chahatein is on the fifth spot with a rating of 1.8.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
TV show Imlie has clashed with Yeh Hai Chahatein with a rating of 1.8.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pandya Store has got a rating of 1.6 this week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Despite no Daya ben, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is still in the top 10. It has got a rating of 1.6.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radha Mohan has taken up the ninth spot with a rating of 1.5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The last on the list is Bhagya Lakshmi with a rating of 1.5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!