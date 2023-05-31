Top 10 TV shows upcoming twist

From Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa to Neil Bhatt-Ayesha Singh's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, check upcoming big twist from TOP shows.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 31, 2023

Anupamaa 

Anupamaa will lash out at Shahs, Kapadias and Maaya as they question her and Anuj about being away for so long.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupamaa twist 

Maaya asks Anuj to divorce Anupamaa to which he fumes in anger and tells her he would rather die. He warns her not to bring out the topic again. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 

Amba tells Sai the whole truth about Vijendra being the father of Satya. She asks her to not reveal the truth to Satya. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist 

An arrest warrant against Pakhi leads to Omkar and Ninad being taken away by the police. Bhavani Kaku again blames Sai for their troubles. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shocking update 

Abhimanyu learns that Abhir wants to learn the identity of his real father. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

YRKKH new twist 

Abhir asks Abhimanyu for help while Akshara and Abhinav get shocked upon hearing the same. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pandya Store update 

Dhara to go against her mother and step-sister for her family. Arushi takes the challenge head-on.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Teri Meri Doriyaann new twist 

Angad will give Sahiba her salary for working for Brars with which she will repay Chawla's first installment.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kundali Bhagya latest update 

Daljeet asks Shailendra to call Ketan and apologize and get Palki married as it will save their reputation. Rajveer vows to ruin Shaurya.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kumkum Bhagya upcoming twist 

Akshay promises Prachi that Khushi will stay with them as he proposes marriage to her. Will Prachi and Ranbir part ways again? 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Hai Chahatein big twist 

Samrat and Nayan get Kashvi and Arjun married as they are in love. Nayan and Samrat reunite too. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Imlie upcoming update 

Arthav and Cheeni get Imlie arrested as they misunderstand that Imlie has kidnapped Kairi. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Faltu new twist 

Faltu strikes a deal with Ruhaan herself to save Mittal's house. What will Ayaan do? 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: World No Tobacco Day: Bollywood celebs who quit smoking

 

 Find Out More