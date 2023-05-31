Top 10 TV shows upcoming twist

From Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa to Neil Bhatt-Ayesha Singh's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, check upcoming big twist from TOP shows.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 31, 2023
Anupamaa will lash out at Shahs, Kapadias and Maaya as they question her and Anuj about being away for so long.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Maaya asks Anuj to divorce Anupamaa to which he fumes in anger and tells her he would rather die. He warns her not to bring out the topic again.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amba tells Sai the whole truth about Vijendra being the father of Satya. She asks her to not reveal the truth to Satya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An arrest warrant against Pakhi leads to Omkar and Ninad being taken away by the police. Bhavani Kaku again blames Sai for their troubles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhimanyu learns that Abhir wants to learn the identity of his real father.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhir asks Abhimanyu for help while Akshara and Abhinav get shocked upon hearing the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhara to go against her mother and step-sister for her family. Arushi takes the challenge head-on.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Angad will give Sahiba her salary for working for Brars with which she will repay Chawla's first installment.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Daljeet asks Shailendra to call Ketan and apologize and get Palki married as it will save their reputation. Rajveer vows to ruin Shaurya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay promises Prachi that Khushi will stay with them as he proposes marriage to her. Will Prachi and Ranbir part ways again?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samrat and Nayan get Kashvi and Arjun married as they are in love. Nayan and Samrat reunite too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arthav and Cheeni get Imlie arrested as they misunderstand that Imlie has kidnapped Kairi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Faltu strikes a deal with Ruhaan herself to save Mittal's house. What will Ayaan do?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
