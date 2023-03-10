Top 10 TV stars and their casting couch experience

From Aishwarya Sharma to Shama Sikander - TV stars who spoke about casting couch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2023
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Pakhi revealed that she was told that she will not get work if she doesn't compromise.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ratan Rajput once revealed that a man around 60-year-old once said that he would spend money on her to revamp her if she becomes his 'friend'.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aradhana Sharma revealed that once an agent touched her inappropriately.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress was once told that 'You have to be with this director and you’ll get a big break.'Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mohit Malik once said that a man offering him a big project made him feel uncomfortable so he left the spot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ankit Siwach once revealed that he was asked to send nude pictures and socialize.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shama Sikander told BollywoodLife that some producers wanted to be 'friends' with her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajeev Khandelwal once revealed that he has been approached by people with ulterior motives.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kaveri Priyam once revealed that she cried a lot after an agent made an inappropriate proposal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
To TOI, Kishwer Merchant once revealed that she was asked to sleep with a hero.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
