Top 10 TV stars and their casting couch experience

From Aishwarya Sharma to Shama Sikander - TV stars who spoke about casting couch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2023

Aishwarya Sharma

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Pakhi revealed that she was told that she will not get work if she doesn't compromise.

Ratan Rajput

Ratan Rajput once revealed that a man around 60-year-old once said that he would spend money on her to revamp her if she becomes his 'friend'.

Aradhana Sharma

Aradhana Sharma revealed that once an agent touched her inappropriately.

Divyanka Tripathi

The actress was once told that 'You have to be with this director and you’ll get a big break.'

Mohit Malik

Mohit Malik once said that a man offering him a big project made him feel uncomfortable so he left the spot.

Ankit Siwach

Ankit Siwach once revealed that he was asked to send nude pictures and socialize.

Shama Sikander

Shama Sikander told BollywoodLife that some producers wanted to be 'friends' with her.

Rajeev Khandelwal

Rajeev Khandelwal once revealed that he has been approached by people with ulterior motives.

Kaveri Priyam

Kaveri Priyam once revealed that she cried a lot after an agent made an inappropriate proposal.

Kishwer Merchant

To TOI, Kishwer Merchant once revealed that she was asked to sleep with a hero.

