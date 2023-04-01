Top 10 TV stars who are successful entrepreneurs

Meet TV celebrities who have dabbled in business ventures

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 01, 2023

Aasksha Goradia

She runs her line of beauty products Renee Cosmetics and owns Peace of Blue Yoga Studio in Goa

Arjun Bijlani

He runs a profitable liquor store and owns Box Cricket League’s team Mumbai Tigers

Karan Kundrra

The actor is said to own an international call center in Jalandhar.

Mouni Roy

Naagin fame is the owner of the educational app Ultimate Gurus.

Sanjeeda Shaikh

Sanjeeda is currently away from acting and runs a beauty parlour

Rakshanda Khan

She owns an event management company called Celebrity Locker.

Mohit Malik

Mohit runs two famous restaurants 1BHK and Homemade Cafe in Mumbai.

Rupali Ganguli

Anupama star Rupali Ganguli owns an advertising agency

Ronit Roy

Ronit Roy owns a company Ace Security and Protection agency (AceSquad Security Services LLP) which looks into the security of various celebrities.

Aamir Ali

Aamir Ali runs a restaurant called Basanti

