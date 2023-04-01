Top 10 TV stars who are successful entrepreneurs

Meet TV celebrities who have dabbled in business venturesSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 01, 2023
She runs her line of beauty products Renee Cosmetics and owns Peace of Blue Yoga Studio in GoaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He runs a profitable liquor store and owns Box Cricket League’s team Mumbai TigersSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor is said to own an international call center in Jalandhar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Naagin fame is the owner of the educational app Ultimate Gurus.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjeeda is currently away from acting and runs a beauty parlourSource: Bollywoodlife.com
She owns an event management company called Celebrity Locker.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mohit runs two famous restaurants 1BHK and Homemade Cafe in Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupama star Rupali Ganguli owns an advertising agencySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Ronit Roy owns a company Ace Security and Protection agency (AceSquad Security Services LLP) which looks into the security of various celebrities.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Ali runs a restaurant called BasantiSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!