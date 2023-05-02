Top 10 TV stars who are the least educated

May 02, 2023

Prachi Desai reportedly quit Sinhagad College, Pune when she was called by Balaji Telefilms. She was doing her higher studies. She went to St. Joseph Convent School, Panchgani.

Sargun Kaur left her studies in Psychology to pursue an acting career. She went to Guru Harkrishan Public School

MC Stan studied from a private school in Pune but left it for rapping reportedly.

Jannat Zubair is reportedly doing graduation from a private college in Kandivali.

Shiv Thakare went to Sant kavaram Vidyalaya Amravati school and graduated from G. H. Raisoni College of Engineering.

Debina Bonnerjee studied at Sri Aurobindo Institute of Education, Kolkata and graduated from Gokhale Memorial Girls' College.

Urfi Javed went to City Montessori School for her elementary education.

Paras Chhabra studied at Ryan International School. He reportedly graduated from an open university as he did not get admission.

Ulka Gupta reportedly studied at Rustomjee Cambridge International School.

