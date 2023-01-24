Top 10 TV stars who cheated on their partners

There have been many TV stars who have cheated on their spouses. Here, take a look at the entire list of the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 24, 2023

Priyank Sharma

He had broken up with Divya Agarwal only to be close to Benafsha Soonawala in the Bigg Boss house.

Karan Patel

Kamya Panjabi had aught Karan Patel cheating on her. She was hurt when he moved on with Ankita Bhargava.

Krushna Abhishek

Reportedly, before marrying Kashmera Shah he was having an affair with Tanushree Dutta, a Bollywood actress.

Avinash Sachdev

He was dating Rubina Dilaik. Sadly, they broke up post rumours floated that he was also dating another TV actress.

Ankit Gera

The actor dated Adaa Khan before reportedly cheating on her with Roopal Tyagi.

Eijaz Khan

The actor reportedly had cheated on his girlfriend Anita Hassanandani. It was because of his proximity to Canadian singer Natalie Di Luccio.

Karan Singh Grover

The actor married Shraddha Nigam, came close to reportedly Jennifer Winget. Post divorcing both finally married Bipasha Basu.

Manish Naggdev

TV actress Muskaan Arora alleged that Manish had cheated on her.

Dipika

Reportedly she cheated on her first husband Raunak Mehta and then married Shoaib Ibrahim.

Rahul Mahajan

He married Dimpy Ganguly post cheating on Payal Rohatgi. He broke up with Payal, Dimpy and also had a fling with Monica Bedi reportedly.

