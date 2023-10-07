Top 10 TV stars who hail from rich and royal backgrounds

From Karan Kundrra to Nakuul Mehta, here's a look at the TV stars who come from a rich family background.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 07, 2023

Kushal Tandon

Barsatein actor Kushal's father, Billu Tandon is the owner of a transport and oil business in UP. He is also the President of Transport Union.

Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul is from a royal lineage. He is the son of an Army veteran.

Karan Kundrra

Karan also hails from a rich family. His father, S.P. Kundra owns a well-known construction business in Punjab.

Madalsa Sharma

Anupamaa star Madalsa is the daughter of famous film director and producer, Subhash Sharma and actress Sheela Sharma.

Mohena Kumari Singh

YRKKH actress Mohena's real name is Princess Mohena Kumari Singh. She is born in the royal family of Rewa. Her father, Pushpraj Singh is the king of Rewa.

Ram Kapoor

Ram Kapoor's father, Anil Kapoor was the CEO of the advertising firm, FCB Ulka. He is a business tycoon and has also worked with Amul.

Pearl V Puri

Pearl is from a rich Hindu Punjabi Khatri family. His father owns a successful business in MP.

Karan Patel

Karan is also from a rich background. He runs his dad’s business and is the Chairman/Director of two companies. His father handles the rest of the business as the group Chairman.

Niti Taylor

Niti's father, Sandip Taylor is a Gujarati businessman who owns a real-estate firm in Gurugram called Aditi Estate.

Anushka Sen

Anushka Sen is also from a rich family and he have all seen her luxurious holiday pictures with her family.

