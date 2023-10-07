Top 10 TV stars who hail from rich and royal backgrounds

From Karan Kundrra to Nakuul Mehta, here's a look at the TV stars who come from a rich family background.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 07, 2023
Barsatein actor Kushal's father, Billu Tandon is the owner of a transport and oil business in UP. He is also the President of Transport Union.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nakuul is from a royal lineage. He is the son of an Army veteran.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan also hails from a rich family. His father, S.P. Kundra owns a well-known construction business in Punjab.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupamaa star Madalsa is the daughter of famous film director and producer, Subhash Sharma and actress Sheela Sharma.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
YRKKH actress Mohena's real name is Princess Mohena Kumari Singh. She is born in the royal family of Rewa. Her father, Pushpraj Singh is the king of Rewa.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Kapoor's father, Anil Kapoor was the CEO of the advertising firm, FCB Ulka. He is a business tycoon and has also worked with Amul.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pearl is from a rich Hindu Punjabi Khatri family. His father owns a successful business in MP.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan is also from a rich background. He runs his dad’s business and is the Chairman/Director of two companies. His father handles the rest of the business as the group Chairman.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Niti's father, Sandip Taylor is a Gujarati businessman who owns a real-estate firm in Gurugram called Aditi Estate.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sen is also from a rich family and he have all seen her luxurious holiday pictures with her family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
