Top 10 TV stars who hail from small towns but have made it big in the industry

A look at television actors who have earned their fame in the industry hailing from small towns in India

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 03, 2023

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena Bhattacharjee belongs to Nazira in the Sibsagar district of Assam in the North-East.

Asha Negi

Asha Negi is well-known in the television industry. She is from Dehradun

Vivian D’sena

Pyaar Kii Yeh Ek Kahaani star is from Ujjain

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi rose to fame with the daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is from Dehradun

Divyanka Tripathi

Ye Hai Mohabbatein star hail from Bhopal. She also won the Miss Bhopal title in 2005.

Namik Paul

Namik, who is best known as Shravan Malhotra in Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, hails from Dehradun

Rubina Dilaik

Bigg Boss winner Rubina Dilaik hails from a small town of Himachal Pradesh

Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer who is a popular name on television hails from Kashmir

Shashank Vyas

Shankank became a household name as Jagya in Balika Vadhu. He hails from Ujjain, a small town in Madhya Pradesh.

Krattika Sengar

Krattika of Punar Vivaah comed from Kanpur

