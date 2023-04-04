Top 10 TV stars who have indulged in ugly fights

There have been many TV stars who have got into bad fights. The reason being they could not see one another. Here, check out the full list here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 04, 2023

Urfi Javed- Chahatt Khanna

Urfi slammed Chahatt for living a posh life on the alimony money of her ex-husband. Chahatt gave back to Urfi and said that she is not fit to become a wife or a mother.

Hina Khan-Shilpa Shinde

Once Hina called Shilpa a chawl girl. Shilpa hit back at Hina and called her worst than mohalle ki aunties. This all happened in the Bigg Boss 11 house.

Rakhi Sawant- Claudia Ciesla

In Comedy Circus Ke Mahabali, Rakhi slapped Claudia hard that it left her face bruised. A war later started between the duo.

Shweta Tiwari- Dolly Bindra

Dolly had passed a lot of bad comments on Shweta's personal life. The duo ended up yelling, abusing and also threatening one another.

Sara Khan-Madhura Naik

Sara and Madhura had a fight over Sara's ex-husband Ali Merchant. Reportedly Madhura had warned Sara about Ali as she knew him. Sara didn't like and it created issues between them.

Gauahar Khan- Tanishaa Mukerji

Tanishaa called Gauahar a cook which created a war between them. She accused her of flirting with Armaan Kohli who was dating Tanishaa.

Tejasswi Prakash- Shamita Shetty

Tejasswi age shamed Shamita and also called her an aunty. Shamita also slammed Tejasswi for her personal remarks and also called her an ill-mannered brat.

Rubina Dilaik- Kavita Kaushik

Kavita questioned Rubina if she knew about her husband Abhinav Shukla's truths. There were many tweets that claimed Abhinav was an alcoholic. It created a fight between the duo.

Ankita Lokhande and Usha Nadkarni

The stars could not see eye to eye. Reportedly Ankita was insecure of Usha's fame and this irked Usha.

Krutika Desai-Ananya Khare

The duo played mom-daughter role in Mere Angane Mein. Krutika had once given an advice related to a dialogue to Ananya which did ot gel well. Since then they have been at loggerheads.

