Top 10 TV stars who have indulged in ugly fights

There have been many TV stars who have got into bad fights. The reason being they could not see one another. Here, check out the full list here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 04, 2023
Urfi slammed Chahatt for living a posh life on the alimony money of her ex-husband. Chahatt gave back to Urfi and said that she is not fit to become a wife or a mother.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Once Hina called Shilpa a chawl girl. Shilpa hit back at Hina and called her worst than mohalle ki aunties. This all happened in the Bigg Boss 11 house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Comedy Circus Ke Mahabali, Rakhi slapped Claudia hard that it left her face bruised. A war later started between the duo.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dolly had passed a lot of bad comments on Shweta's personal life. The duo ended up yelling, abusing and also threatening one another.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara and Madhura had a fight over Sara's ex-husband Ali Merchant. Reportedly Madhura had warned Sara about Ali as she knew him. Sara didn't like and it created issues between them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tanishaa called Gauahar a cook which created a war between them. She accused her of flirting with Armaan Kohli who was dating Tanishaa.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tejasswi age shamed Shamita and also called her an aunty. Shamita also slammed Tejasswi for her personal remarks and also called her an ill-mannered brat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kavita questioned Rubina if she knew about her husband Abhinav Shukla's truths. There were many tweets that claimed Abhinav was an alcoholic. It created a fight between the duo.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The stars could not see eye to eye. Reportedly Ankita was insecure of Usha's fame and this irked Usha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The duo played mom-daughter role in Mere Angane Mein. Krutika had once given an advice related to a dialogue to Ananya which did ot gel well. Since then they have been at loggerheads.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!