Top 10 TV stars who refused to do intimate scenes on screen

There have been many telly stars who have refused to kiss on-screen. Here, take a look at the list of the same right away.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2023
The actress in an interview with ETimes revealed that she will never lock lips even if she is casted opposite a big star.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress hates doing bold content as neither she nor her family approves her of doing kissing scenes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Bigg Boss 13 contestant is not comfortable doing bold scenes as she is nt comfortable watching the same in front of her family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Bigg Boss 14 contestant revealed she gets anxiety when told to do bold scenes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress gets cold feet doing bold scenes and in Balika Vadhu her co-star Ruslaan Mumtaz had a tough time doing the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress never did a bold scene and has always told the makers to use body double to do the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor believes that families majorly view TV cintent and hence took a promise of never kissing on the camera.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress beleives like Jannat Zubair. She thinks that as her parents are always there so she is not comfortable doing an intimate scene.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She revealed that she is not comfortable doing bold content.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor revealed that he does not feel at ease kissing heroines on TV.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!