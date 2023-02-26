Top 10 TV stars who refused to do intimate scenes on screen

There have been many telly stars who have refused to kiss on-screen. Here, take a look at the list of the same right away.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2023

Jannat Zubair

The actress in an interview with ETimes revealed that she will never lock lips even if she is casted opposite a big star.

Hiba Nawab

The actress hates doing bold content as neither she nor her family approves her of doing kissing scenes.

Mahira Sharma

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant is not comfortable doing bold scenes as she is nt comfortable watching the same in front of her family.

Pavitra Punia

The Bigg Boss 14 contestant revealed she gets anxiety when told to do bold scenes.

Mahhi Vij

The actress gets cold feet doing bold scenes and in Balika Vadhu her co-star Ruslaan Mumtaz had a tough time doing the same.

Kratika Sengar

The actress never did a bold scene and has always told the makers to use body double to do the same.

Iqbal Khan

The actor believes that families majorly view TV cintent and hence took a promise of never kissing on the camera.

Anushka Sen

The actress beleives like Jannat Zubair. She thinks that as her parents are always there so she is not comfortable doing an intimate scene.

Erica Fernandes

She revealed that she is not comfortable doing bold content.

Vivian Dsena

The actor revealed that he does not feel at ease kissing heroines on TV.

