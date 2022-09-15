Top 10 TV Personalities of the week

From Tejasswi Prakash to Kanika Mann, TV personalities who are ruling the roost

Bollywood Staff

Sep 15, 2022

Leading TV personalities of the week

Have a look at TV personalities with the highest ratings this week

Tejasswi Prakash

Naagin 6 fame Tejasswi Prakash has made it to the top of the FMN rating list

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina is gaining attention from Khatron Ke Khiladi as well as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Jannat Zubair

Jannat has been quite in the lime light this week. She has been making news for being in Khatron Ke Khiladi

Shraddha Arya

TV’s Preeta aka Shraddha Arya has a lot of cameras to cover her on and off screen

Faisal Sheikh

Faisal Sheikh aka Mr Faisu has been doing quite well in Khatron Ke Khiladi as well as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and is a news maker this week

Harshad Chopra

Dr. Abhimanyu’s character is loved by the audience. Harshad is voted to be at the 6th position in the list

Pranali Rathod

Pranali is winning hearts of the viewers by being her bubbly self in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Rupali Ganguly

How can anyone forget Anupamaa. Rupali Ganguly makes it to the list of highest ratings

Ayesha Singh

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Ayesha Singh is loved by her fans and she has made it to the top 10 list

Kanika Mann

Kanika Mann is winning hearts of her fans by performing stunts amazingly in Khatron Ke Khiladi

