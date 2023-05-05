Top 10 young Bollywood and TV stars who bought their own home

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 05, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill lately purchased a new home and had posted congratulatory messages that her fans had written for her.

Tejasswi Prakash has got a flat in Goa which is reportedly lavish.

Sanya Malhotra has a house in Juhu worth Rs 14.3 crore and is reportedly Hrithik Roshan's neighbour.

Janhvi Kapoor has purchased a luxurious home in Pali Hill, Bandra which is reportedly around Rs 65 crore.

Sara Ali Khan reportedly purchased her own home which she calls it her colourful, happy place.

Ashnoor Kaur has purchased a posh and a luxurious apartment in Mumbai.

Jannat Zubair was seen watching the making of her dream home which she purchased.

Avneet Kaur purchased a swanky home in Mumbai.

Ashi Singh purchased a new home in Mumbai for her mom.

Nikki Tamboli owns a home in Mumbai which is very scenic.

