Top 10 underrated Hindi TV shows that deserve more love than they get

Katha Ankahee, Pushpa Impossible and more TV shows that deserve more appreciation and love than they actually get.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 20, 2023
Katha Ankahee has an interesting storyline about Kathaa and Viaan. Their chemistry and the performances in the show make it an amazing show.
Pandya Store teaches us the value of family. The story has been very thoughtful and interesting.
Radha Mohan is a beautiful love story of a simple girl and a businessman who has a daughter.
Titli is an inspiring story of a girl who wants to fullfil her dream of becoming a pilot despite having a hearing impairment.
Wagle Ki Duniya is a simple story of three generations of family. It shows how they tackle problems together and care for each other.
Teri Meri Doriyaann is a story of Angad and Sahiba who hate each other but life keeps bringing them together because of a marriage.
Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of Lakshmi who has to marry a rich businessman Rishi. However, she struggles in her marriage where there is no love.
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum is a love story of a Prince and a normal girl. However, the family of Prince is not ready to accept the girl as their family.
Junooniyat is about three singers who overcome various obstacles and follow their passion to contest in a reality music show.
Pushpa Impossible is a story of an uneducated woman from Gujarat who starts a business to earn a living.
