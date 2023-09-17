Top 10 underrated Indian TV shows that surprised audiences

From Katha Ankahee to Yeh Hai Chahatein and Balika Vadhu, you won't believe that these Indian TV shows were very underrated

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 17, 2023

Dhruv Tara

SAB TV show Dhruv Tara won over fans with time travel concept, humour and good performances

Katha Ankahee

Katha Ankahee, a remake of a hit Turkish show 1001 Nights has impressed one and all

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

Randeep Rai and Ashi Singh's show enjoys a cult following till date

Barrister Babu

Pravisht Mishra and Aurra Bhatnagar were superb in this period social drama on Colors

Ek Duje Ke Vaaste

Fans fell in love with Namik Paul and Nikita Dutta in this drama

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi

The highest rated Indian TV show on IMDB, KRPKAB is cherished by all fans

Yeh Hai Chahatein

No one gave it much of a chance with the late time slot but YHC has been a winner throughout

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

One of the most boldest shows of ITV concept-wise, Shakti was loved by the audience

Balika Vadhu

You will be surprised to know that many top people did not believe much in Balika Vadhu

Bhagyalakshmi

This Ekta Kapoor show also released with low hype but it a winner all through

