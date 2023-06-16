Top 10 vamps of Indian tv serials we hate but love to watch

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 16, 2023

Ashwini Kalsekar as Jigyaasa Walia in Kasamh Se is remembered more than other characters.

Urvashi Dholakia as Komolika Basu was the reason to watch Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Kamya Punjabi has played negative role of Sindoora in Banoo Mai Teri Dulhann.

Amrapali as Tanveer in Qubool Hai was the hottest vamp of Indian television.

We loved Anita Hasnandani as Shagun in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Sayantani Ghosh got famous with her negative role Nivedita in Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyar.

Rashmi Desai rose to fame with her negative role as Tapasya in Uttaran.

Mandira Bedi’s gray role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bhi Thi is the memorable one.

Monica Bedi as Guman in Saraswatichandra is still in our hearts.

Remember Rupali Ganguly as Dr. Simran in Sanjeevani.

Kishwer Merchant as Nyonika Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan is one of the best vamps.

Amrita Singh as Nitya Nanda in Kkavyaanjali is memorable character.

