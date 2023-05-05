Top 10 Viral TV News: Anupamaa, Fahmaan Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and more
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 05, 2023
Anjum Fakih has now quit Kundali Bhagya.
Anupamaa has once again topped the TRP charts.
Reportedly, Daisy Shah is going to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.
As per India Forums, a verbal spat took place between Fahmaan Khan and umbul Touqeer Khan on Entertainment Ki Raat.
Reportedly, Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati refused to shoot with Rhea Chakraborty for Roadies.
Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra will reportedly be a part of Yeh Hai Chahatein even after leap.
Palak Tiwari recalled Shweta Tiwari's struggling days and shared she used to stay in a chawl.
To TellyChakkar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia shared that she is happy that her Bigg Boss 16 mandali is doing well.
Rubina Dilaik shared some stunning pictures from her sister's wedding.
Reportedly, Tunisha Sharma's mother has sent legal notice to channel over Sheezan Khan's participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.
