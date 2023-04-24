Top 10 Viral TV news of Today
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 24, 2023
Shehnaaz Gill revealed that she was fat-shamed on Bigg Boss 13 and that made her change her attitude.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
To Etimes, Krushna Abhishek confirmed that he is returning to The Kapil Sharma Show.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi Javed once again pulled a bold look and set the internet on fire.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Arya congratulated Anjum Fakim for her entry in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Archana Gautam is the next confirmed Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rubina Dilaik shared some stunning pictures from Vietnam.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nakuul Mehta commented on the Twitter blue tick game and said, "In a world where everyone will buy the BLUE, you will stand out by NOT having one."
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupamaa star Sudhanshu Pandey praised Priyanka Chopra for opening up about the dark side of Bollywood.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
To TellyChakkar, Paras Kalnawat praised co-star Baseer and said he is doing a fab job playing Shaurya in Kundali Bhagya.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hina Khan is totally loving her stay in Kashmir.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: TV actresses most embarrassing oops moments
Find Out More