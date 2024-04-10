Top 11 most popular Pakistani romance dramas on YouTube with humungous fanbase than Indian love stories
First up, we have Abdullahpur Ka Devdas. Bilal Abbas Khan and Sarah Khan starrer love story is a must-watch. Watch it on Zee Zindagi's YouTube channel.
Humsafar starring Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan made everyone fall in love with this on-screen Pakistani couple. Watch the show on HUM TV's YouTube channel.
Another one starring Fawad Khan. This one has Sanam Saeed opposite him and it is a refreshing college romance drama. Watch it on HUM TV's YouTube channel.
Pyarey Afzal starred Hamza Ali Abbasi and Ayeza Khan in lead roles. Their love story became quite famous especially because of the twists and turns. Watch it on ARY Digital's YouTube channel.
Pyar Kay Sadqay is on HUM TV's official YouTube channel. It stars Yumna Zaidi and Bilal Abbas Khan. It is an adorable love story between Abdullah and Mahjabeen.
Khuda Aur Mohabbat is a spiritual romance drama movie which is on Har Par Geo's YouTube channel. This one stars Iqra Aziz and Feroze Khan.
Suno Chanda starring Iqra Aziz and Farhan Saeed. It is about cousins who fall in love. Watch this one on HUM TV's YouTube channel.
Parizaad stars Ahmed Ali Akbar and Yumna Zaidi. This one wo many accolades. Watch it on HUM TV's YouTube channel.
Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi starrer Tere Bin is quite famous all across the globe. Watch it on Har Pal Geo's YouTube channel.
Ishq Murshid is an ongoing Pakistani drama starring Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem in lead roles. Fans are quite loving them. Watch the drama on HUM TV's YouTube channel.
Last but not least is Chupke Chupke starring Ayeza Khan and Osman Khalid Butt. It has a dash of comedy too. Watch it on HumTV's YouTube channel.
