TOP 11 TV News: Shivangi Joshi hospitalised, Shiv Thakare slams rumours of mandali's breakup and more 

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Sumbul Touqeer Khan is not doing the music video with Fahmaan Khan. Tabish shared the same online. Sumbul also gave her clarification saying that the shoot is going to happen on the 19th of this month. The actress felt the need to clarify because it was said that her father did not allow her to work with Fahmaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com