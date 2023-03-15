TOP 11 TV News: Shivangi Joshi hospitalised, Shiv Thakare slams rumours of mandali's breakup and more 

From Shivangi Joshi of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame to Shiv Thakare's post on Mandali breakup, Dalljiet Kaur and more have made news in the TV world today, let's catch up...Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2023
Sumbul Touqeer Khan is not doing the music video with Fahmaan Khan. Tabish shared the same online. Sumbul also gave her clarification saying that the shoot is going to happen on the 19th of this month. The actress felt the need to clarify because it was said that her father did not allow her to work with Fahmaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Well, as per the ongoing twist in Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod starrer show, Akshara goes back to Abhinav and rejects Abhimanyu's suggestion of getting back together. And fans are furious! They are demanding that AbhiRa be brought back together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chhavi Mittal called out the trolls who've been shaming her for kissing her kids on the lips. She has asked to define how to love as parents, but it is a savage dig at them. She also adds that she cannot set boundaries for her love for her kids.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abdu Rozik in a media interaction said that the Mandali has broken up. However, sources refused the same. It was said to clarify that they are all busy. On the other hand, now Shiv Thakare has quashed the rumours with a story. He wrote 'Haq Se Mandali, Always Forever'.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shakti Arora took to his social media handle and penned a heartfelt note as he bid adieu to the cast, crew and the show Kundali Bhagya. The actor had replaced Dheeraj Dhoopar as Karan. He initially entered the show as Arjun.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan of Dance India Dance and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa fame was harassed at the airport by security personnel. He revealed that because he did not know Kannada, he was treated badly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dalljiet Kaur is going to get married in a couple of days. The actress hosted a bachelorette, a spinster for her girlfriends. It was fun!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nia Sharma was spotted in the city wearing a white bodysuit. Nia has always been stylish but, she was compared with Urfi Javed by netizens and was trolled.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shivangi Joshi took to her social media handle and shared a picture of herself hospitalised. The actress got a kidney infection but is now feeling better. Shivangi advised everyone to take care of oneself.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If a report is anything to go by, Sreejita De and her fiance Michael Blohm-Pape have been approached for Nach Baliye 10. However, there's no confirmation right now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanaya Irani has reportedly been approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Let's see if Sanaya says yes to testing her fears.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
