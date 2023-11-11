Top 11 TV shows that are blatantly copied from Bollywood movies

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 11, 2023

Love U Zindagi was a show starring Sidharth Shukla and Pavitra Punia. It was a copy of Jab We Met.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dil Se Dil Tak was a copy of Chori Chori Chupke Chupke.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pardes Mein Hai Mera dil starring Arjun Bijlani and Drashti Dhami. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Naamkaran was lifted off Zakhm.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bidaai had the same treatment as Vivah.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mouni Roy starrer Naagin was taken from Sridevi's Nagina. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Badho Bahu was based on Dum Lagake Haisha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Do Hanso Ka Joda was same as Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jaana Na Dil Se Dooor was similar to Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai seemed similar to Wo Kaun Thi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Peshwa Bajirao was similar to Bajirao Mastani.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

BONUS: Not entirely, but the upcoming track of Anupamaa reminds fans of English Vinglish.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Saba Azad joins Hrithik Roshan and family for Pashmina Roshan's retro-themed birthday; check unmissable pics

 

 Find Out More