Top 11 TV shows that are blatantly copied from Bollywood movies
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 11, 2023
Love U Zindagi was a show starring Sidharth Shukla and Pavitra Punia. It was a copy of Jab We Met.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dil Se Dil Tak was a copy of Chori Chori Chupke Chupke.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pardes Mein Hai Mera dil starring Arjun Bijlani and Drashti Dhami.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Naamkaran was lifted off Zakhm.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bidaai had the same treatment as Vivah.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mouni Roy starrer Naagin was taken from Sridevi's Nagina.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Badho Bahu was based on Dum Lagake Haisha.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Do Hanso Ka Joda was same as Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jaana Na Dil Se Dooor was similar to Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai seemed similar to Wo Kaun Thi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Peshwa Bajirao was similar to Bajirao Mastani.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
BONUS: Not entirely, but the upcoming track of Anupamaa reminds fans of English Vinglish.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Saba Azad joins Hrithik Roshan and family for Pashmina Roshan's retro-themed birthday; check unmissable pics
Find Out More