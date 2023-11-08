Top 12 highest rated Pakistani dramas to binge-watch in 2023 on OTT
Suno Chanda: The comedic timing in this lovely series is spot-on. The family members' affection and feelings for one another are very touching.
Zindagi Gulzar Hai: This show, another one of Fawad Khan's masterpieces, is truly amazing. It is deserving of five stars because it is one of the romantic Pakistani dramas.
Humsafar: With excellent acting and background music, this Pakistani drama features a realistic plot that makes it onto the list of Pakistani dramas. The title track will win you over.
Baaghi: This drama demonstrates that Pakistani serials are not limited to the romance genre. It teaches us to treat our daughters, wives, and sisters with respect.
Chupke Chupke: The chemistry between the couples, the uniqueness of each character, and the dialogue in this Pakistani drama are all excellent.
Pyaar ke Sadqay: This drama from Pakistan is incredibly fascinating. Yumna Ziadi has once again performed a remarkable job, and Bilal Abbas has really explored his acting with such a distinctive character.
Ye Dil Mera: It's an incredibly romantic, dramatic, mysterious, and emotionally charged Pakistani television series that is simply alluring, and it has the most perfect ending.
Udaari: Numerous social issues, including caste discrimination and the challenges faced by a single widowed mother, have been addressed in this drama.
Do Bol: This show is even more amazing because it was masterfully written by Sarwat Nazeer and masterfully directed by Syed Wajahad Hussain.
Fitoor: This show's concept, which emphasizes the drastic changes needed for gender equality, is just too good.
Ishq Jalebi: It is the ideal family drama and romantic comedy. This show is an emotional roller coaster.
Mere Humsafar: Farhan Saeed will accompany Hania Aamir in the primary role of Mere Humsafar. This show will keep you all hooked to your screens.
