Top 12 Pakistani dramas to watch on MX Player for free
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 21, 2024
Kathputli is about a vivacious girl named Mehrunissa who lives in a male-dominated household. Her fate changes when she meets a TV reporter.
Choti Si Zindagi is about Urwa and Amina who are forced to marry but then fall in love. The shows follow the ups and downs of their live.
Bad Gumaan is about a family man whose life changes when a graceful lady enters his life.
Halki Si Khalish is about two sisters and a proposal which lands up wrong. It changes their lives.
Hatheli is about Nikah Halala of Zaib and Salman. Zaib was previously married to Irfan who verbally divorced her in a fit of rage.
Nazar-e-Bad is about superstition, evil eye and black magic. What jealousy and envy can make people do is showcased in this Pakistani drama.
Mere Meherban is about two sisters and their daughters. One family is respectful and kind, other is obnoxious.
Kisay Chahoon is about two couples. It stars Noor Hassan, Soniya Hussain, Ali Abbas and Iqra Aziz.
Woh Aik Pal is about a man named Arish whose attempted robbery with his friends goes wrong, leading to the death of the man of the house.
Arish then takes care of the woman and her son and marries her. The problem arises when Arish's longtime girlfriend comes back and wants revenge.
Do Saal Ki Aurat is about a woman whose husband marries a Canadian woman in order to become rich and move abroad.
Kashf is about a woman who has the ability to see the future through dreams. These are often nightmares.
Bin Roye is a love triangle between Saba, Irtaza and Saman. It stars Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed and Armeena Rana Khan.
