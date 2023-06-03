Top 12 TV actresses who define beauty with brains

Hina Khan to Smriti Irani: These TV actresses are truely beauty with brains.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 03, 2023

Sakshi Tanwar

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star has a Master's degree in English Literature.

Smriti Irani

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi star holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce.

Divyanka Tripathi

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein diva has a Bachelor's degree in Science.

Mouni Roy

Naagin star holds a Bachelor's degree in English Honours.

Jennifer Winget

Beyhadh star is a true beauty with brains with a Bachelor's degree in Commerce.

Sanaya Irani

Sanaya Irani too has a Bachelor's degree in Commerce.

Shweta Tiwari

One of the most successful TV stars, she has a Bachelor's degree in Commerce.

Hina Khan

Did you know Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Akshara has a Master's degree in Business Administration?

Kriti Kamra

The diva reportedly holds a Bachelor's degree in Arts.

Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani has Bachelor's degree in Commerce.

Rashami Desai

Bigg Boss 13 star Rashami Desai holds a Bachelor's degree in Arts.

Surbhi Jyoti

Naagin 3 star Surbhi Jyoti has done Master's degree in English.

