TOP 12 TV celebs who have opened up on toxicity in the industry 

From Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jennifer Mistry: Celebs who talked about toxicity in TV industry.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 26, 2023

Radhika Madan 

Radhika Madan started on TV where she worked as Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. The actress shared that she worked about 48-50 hours shift and when asked for a script or if she had any inputs, they would dismiss her. 

Gauri Pradhan 

While shooting for Kutumb Gauri would come and leave on time. So, when it was 9 pm, she would simply take off her wig and leave, even if in the middle of a shot. She was labelled a snob because of her behaviour. But time has always been an issue. 

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal 

Jennifer accused Asit Modi, Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj of sexual and mental harassment. She claimed Modi would often remark about her looks while Sohail would purposely stop her payments. 

Smriti Irani 

Smriti Irani revealed that while shooting for Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the actress suffered a miscarriage but was still called on the shoot the next day. She took her medical papers to show them to Ekta Kapoor the next day. 

Monika Bhadoriya 

Monika Bhadoriya reveals that when her mother was hospitalised, she would stay nights in the hospital and be still called to shoot in the morning. When her mother died, the actress was asked to be on set after 8 days. 

Shailesh Lodha 

The former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor has reportedly filed a case against the makers for non-payment of dues. 

Paras Kalnawat 

The Kundali Bhagya actor was a part of Anupamaa for a while. He left the show and it caused quite a bit of a scandal. Recently, when Paras was asked about the same, he said that about 80 per cent of people would leave if given a chance. But not everyone takes the risk. 

Ekta Kapoor 

When Sayantani Ghosh spoke out against Radhika Madan for looking down on the industry, Ekta Kapoor had shared her video and called Radhika's statements sad and shameful. 

Rupali Ganguly 

Rupali Ganguly was asked about Radhika Madan's statement as well. She said that a lot of TV celebs have become big Bollywood stars naming Shah Rukh Khan. The actress just believes in hard work. 

Nidhi Shah 

When asked about Paras' claims, Nidhi denied it saying that why would anyone leave a TOP TV show that has been going on for about 3 years now? She also dismissed his hint about a toxic workplace. 

Karan Kundrra 

Karan had a different view on everything. He believes that the medium doesn't matter. Giving a hypothetical example, Karan said that sometimes a picture with a TV star gets more engagement on social media than with a film star. 

Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta 

Ravi and Sargun had slammed Radhika's viewpoint saying that TV is a medium working at a different pace. It has deadlines. 

