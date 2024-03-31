Top 5 worst-rated Hindi television shows that Indian audience loved

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 31, 2024

Sasural Simar Ka has the lowest IMDb rating of 1.1 due to its bizarre plot involving supernatural elements like naagins, fly, etc.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Despite that, the TV show has more than 2000 episodes to its name.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi with a rating of 1.6 rating was once popular but lost appeal when it became preachy rather than impactful.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Even though the show tackled social issues, its impact was lost over its more than 1800 episodes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii gained success but stuck to portraying the perfect bahu and ideal son, the show had a rating of 2.2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This soap opera also had around 1600 episodes despite the reviews of the critics.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya was cringeworthy to say the least. especially with its emphasis on household chores and marriages.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The show had a rating of a mere 2.2 on IMDb but the episodes still went over 2000 thanks to the love from the audience.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kasautii Zindagii Kay featured multiple rebirths and confusing plotlines but still the show boasted the highest rating among the list with 3.7.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This soap opera also had more than 1400 episodes to its name. ws like these proved that the Indian audience would watch almost anything from the comfort of their home.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 therapeutic movies on OTT to relax with this Sunday

 

 Find Out More