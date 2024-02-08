Top 7 fights of TV stars that left us astonished

Celebrities occasionally fight, and when they do, it usually makes news for the right reasons. Let's see the ones that were too awful to forget here.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Colors TV & Kapil Sharma: Prior to this, Kapil made headlines for his disagreement with the TV station "Colors" over the airing of his program Comedy Nights With Kapil.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In 2007, Gautami Kapoor took over as Tulsi after Smriti and Ekta had a falling out.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The unpleasant dispute between Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma escalated when the latter apologized for his error and Sunil wrote an open message to Kapil urging him to start treating people with respect.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
One of the biggest scandals on the small screen also involved Shilpa Shinde and the makers of &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
TV actor Kushal Tandon made fun of Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel on Twitter by mentioning that she didn't stand while the National Anthem was playing during a movie.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Popular for her role as Sandhya in "Diya Aur Baati Hum," Deepika Singh was embroiled in a conflict with Shashi and Sumeet Mittal, the TV show's creators.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
After portraying Akshara, the main character on "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai," for eight years running, Hina Khan left the show bec of some issues with the team, as per some reports.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Humraaz 2: Animal star Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna to team up with Abbas-Mustan for a sequel? 5 reasons to excite every film buff