TOP 8 BB16 contestants in race 

Bigg Boss 16 is one of the most-watched reality TV shows in the country. Let's have a look at the TOP 8 trending contestants of Bigg Boss 16 racing for the win. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Udaariyaan actress is one of the strongest Bigg Boss 16 contestants. She has immense support. 

Source: Bollywood

Abdu Rozik

Abdu has won hearts as the cutest BB member and also proved his mettle by being the captain. 

Source: Bollywood

MC Stan 

As per reports, MC Stan also has a huge fanbase outside. A lot of musicians are already coming out in his support. 

Source: Bollywood

Shiv Thakare 

Shiv is one of the strongest contestants. He has previously won Bigg Boss Marathi. Fans now are rooting for his Hindi win as well. 

Source: Bollywood

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Though Sumbul has been considered the weakest contestant, she has massive support outside. 

Source: Bollywood

Tina Datta 

Tina Datta has been playing really well in Bigg Boss 16. She is coming as one of the strongest BB contestants. 

Source: Bollywood

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia 

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has been the strongest but of late has been playing in the shadow of other contestants. 

Source: Bollywood

Ankit Gupta 

Udaariyaan fame Ankit is said to be a misfit. However, of late he has been keeping his views and opinions in front of people. 

Source: Bollywood

Soundarya Sharma 

Soundarya Sharma is also one of the strongest contestants. But she needs to amp up her game a little. 

Source: Bollywood

Archana Gautam 

Archana Gautam has been one of the most entertaining contestants. However, of late she has been irritating everyone. 

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: BTS Kim Seokjin aka Jin's skincare routine revealed

 Find Out More