Top 8 TV actors who shocked us with surprise weddings
Vridhi Soodhan
| Aug 08, 2024
Neha Saxena and Shakti Arora: The pair married in secret in 2018 and later announced their union to their followers.
Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali were married in secret in 2010, shocking admirers when they later announced their union.
Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta: Their surprise revelation of their secret marriage in November 2017 stunned people.
Kashmera Shah - Krushna Abhishek: Fans found out about their 2012 covert wedding in Las Vegas years later.
Arun Kapoor and Soumya Seth: In 2017, the actress married quietly in the United States, a surprise to her fans when she revealed the details later.
Hitisha Cheranda and Gaurav Chopra had a secret wedding in February 2018, which they only revealed to their followers.
Saurabh Devendra Singh – Saumya Tandon: They married in secret in December 2016 and then revealed the news to their taken aback admirers.
