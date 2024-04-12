Top 8 TV actresses from the 90s who still look young and attractive
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 12, 2024
Anita Hassanandani: Combines a skincare regimen with healthy living practices to radiate beauty.
Shweta Tiwari: A healthy diet and consistent exercise help her stay young.
Kamya Punjabi: Combines cosmetics, skincare, and optimism to accentuate her attractiveness.
Divya Seth: Maintains her youthful charm by following a comprehensive regimen for wellbeing and health.
Mandira Bedi: Consistent exercise and thoughtful skincare are the keys to her young appearance.
Sangeeta Ghosh: Combines a healthy lifestyle with self-care routines to maintain her beauty.
Urvashi Dholakia: Emphasizes skincare and inner confidence to maintain her ageless beauty.
Sakshi Tanwar: Adopts a basic approach to beauty and leads a healthy lifestyle to maintain her young radiance.
