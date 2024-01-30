Top 8 TV couples who had interfaith marriage

Among the cutest couples on television are Dipika and Shoaib. Their on-screen chemistry turned into a genuine love tale, and that's where their love story began on the set of the serial Sasural Simar Ka.
Source:
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the realm of television, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is notoriously known as "Gopi Bahu." The diva and her personal trainer, Shanwaz Shaikh, exchanged vows on December 14, 2022.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
One of the most adored faces in the television industry is Aamna Sharif. The gifted diva married her longtime partner, distributor-turned-producer Amit Kapoor on December 27, 2013.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The first time Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant met was on the Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahaan set. The pair fell deeply in love with one another despite their disparate religious beliefs and large age gaps.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It is well known that Shaheer Sheikh is the most adored actor in the television business. Shaheer announced that he was no longer single and introduced Ruchika Kapoor as his wife.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vivian was formerly wed to Vahbiz Dorabjee, an actress. Nevertheless, in 2021 they got divorced. Once the actor revealed that he had remarried to his Egyptian fiancée Nouran Aly, a journalist by profession.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Since her early years, Sreejita has been a member of the television industry. Before the two finally got married, the actress and her beau, Michael Blohm-Pape, had a long-distance romance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aashka Goradia is a well-known figure in the television industry as an actor and model. She began dating American businessman Brent Goble in 2015, and on December 1, 2017, the two got married.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
