Top 9 cartoon shows loved by children and adults alike

There are some cartoon shows that are not only loved by kids of today's age but also by adults who get a kick of nostalgia watching them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 25, 2023
Cartoon's have been a part of everyone's childhood and play a role in our upbringing as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mr Bean has to be one of the most favourite cartoon shows of all time. Despite no dialogues it still managed to make everyone laughSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The cartoon which made each one of us wish we had a Doraemon with us and how easy life would be if he was by our sidesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
One of the most unforgettable cartoon shows for anyone. The character of Shin-Chan was globally loved by everyoneSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This is once again one of the series which had no dialogues at all and still managed to make us fall in love with itSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Disney’s legendary series that was loved by everyone thanks to Mickey Mouse, his friends and their adventuresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Ben 10 is one of the first superhero cartoons that most of us watched and fell in love with, thanks to just how cool the concept wasSource: Bollywoodlife.com
A wholesome protagonist that helps everyone in the imaginary town of DholakpurSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Ninja Hattori and his Ninja techniques always wowed us as a childSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The adventures of Ash Ketchum and his partner Pikachu were enjoyed by everyone as a child and still can be as it is the only series that is still ongoing after all this timeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
