Top 9 cartoon shows loved by children and adults alike

There are some cartoon shows that are not only loved by kids of today's age but also by adults who get a kick of nostalgia watching them.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 25, 2023

Childhood Cartoons

Cartoon's have been a part of everyone's childhood and play a role in our upbringing as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mr. Bean

Mr Bean has to be one of the most favourite cartoon shows of all time. Despite no dialogues it still managed to make everyone laugh

Doraemon

The cartoon which made each one of us wish we had a Doraemon with us and how easy life would be if he was by our sides

Shin-chan

One of the most unforgettable cartoon shows for anyone. The character of Shin-Chan was globally loved by everyone

Tom and Jerry

This is once again one of the series which had no dialogues at all and still managed to make us fall in love with it

Mickey Mouse

Disney’s legendary series that was loved by everyone thanks to Mickey Mouse, his friends and their adventures

Ben 10

Ben 10 is one of the first superhero cartoons that most of us watched and fell in love with, thanks to just how cool the concept was

Chhota Bheem

A wholesome protagonist that helps everyone in the imaginary town of Dholakpur

Ninja Hattori

Ninja Hattori and his Ninja techniques always wowed us as a child

Pokemon

The adventures of Ash Ketchum and his partner Pikachu were enjoyed by everyone as a child and still can be as it is the only series that is still ongoing after all this time

