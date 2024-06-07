Top 9 famous Indian soap operas that are famous internationally

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 07, 2024

Balika Vadhu ran across 18 countries and was highly popular in various nations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was a surprising hit in China.

Uttaran was particularly famous in Kenya and some other nations.

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon was loved by the Turkish audience and had a Turkish dub.

Pavitra Rishta made a name for itself in Afghanistan and East European countries.

Diya Aur Baati Hum was a big hit in Romania.

Shaheer Shiek’s version of Mahabharat was famous worldwide, the actor even performed in Indonesian reality shows because of how famous it was.

Veera was another soap opera that was a hit in Indonesia.

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala was particularly famous in Kazakhstan.

